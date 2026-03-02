Infinite's leader reunites with Nell’s Kim Jong-wan for latest solo release

For Infinite leader Kim Sungkyu, the tagline of his upcoming album, is not about dramatic reinvention.

Instead the phrase — “Off the map. Onto my path” — reflects where he stands now: A veteran K-pop artist returning after three years away, guided by his own creative choices and a renewed sense of gratitude.

Kim’s sixth EP, “Off the Map,” arrives Monday. Since his last solo release in 2023, he has remained active through Infinite’s 15th anniversary promotions, group concerts, musicals and appearances on variety shows. But he said that he too had been anticipating his solo return.

“It’s been a long time, so I was really looking forward to it,” Kim said during an interview in Seoul on Feb. 26. “I’m just happy that I can finally share it with the people who’ve been waiting.”

At its core, “Off the Map” carries a simple purpose, which is to help listeners who feel lost “find their own path” and to “bring some comfort” where possible.

“Off the Map” is led by the main track “When I think about you,” a cinematic pop ballad that builds progressively as Kim’s voice moves through a sharper, more mature emotional line. The track is written and composed by Kim Jong-wan, vocalist of indie band Nell — Sungkyu’s longtime collaborator and one of his biggest musical influences.

Though the track is sung by Kim, the musical identity of Nell’s vocalist is still heavily distinct. While Kim acknowledged this to be true, he added that he did not approach the collaboration as something he needed to distance himself from.

“I’m a huge fan of Jong-wan and I know his musical color is very strong,” said Kim. “But I didn’t think about changing his color into mine. Instead, I focused on expressing what the composer wanted as well as I could. I also know that a lot of my fans had been waiting for us to collaborate again, so I wanted to make sure I effectively delivered what they wanted too.”

Still, Kim emphasized that the album is not solely defined by that collaboration.

The singer also talked about “Over It,” an alternative rock song that was released as a pre-release track on Feb. 21. Written and composed by Kim, the song leans into more intense sounds, influenced by some of his longtime favorite artists, including Muse, Radiohead, Linkin Park and Oasis.

With “Over It” being different from the usual ballad-leaning tracks the artist has sung in the past, Kim added that the pre-release track was initially considered as the lead track and that it was closest to his current musical identity.

“I want to keep my mind open and try new styles,” he said. “In a way, ‘Over It’ feels like the starting line for that direction.”

Reflecting on 16 years and looking ahead

For an artist whose career spans the boom of second-generation K-pop and the genre’s early global expansion, Kim’s reflections were grounded and modest. Saying he was “lucky to debut in Infinite” and “lucky to receive opportunities” in variety shows and musicals, he credited the combination of the right timing, people and opportunities that carried him forward.

Nearing the age of 40, the artist also expressed gratitude to his long-time fans that continue to show up in support, filling concert halls.

“It’s not an easy thing to have so many people support you for so long,” he said. “That’s not something to take for granted. If no one listens, I wouldn’t be making music like this.”

Kim added that his focus now is less about maintaining the image of a “K-pop star” and more about enjoying the process — both for himself and for the people who work with him.

Looking ahead, Kim said he hopes to continue challenging himself musically, potentially exploring heavier rock sounds in future releases.

“I want to try making an album next time with a stronger, more impactful sound and presence,” said Kim.

However, outside of music, he expressed interest in becoming a radio show host — a space where he feels he could share songs he loves with his listeners and connect through conversation.

For now, “Off the Map” reflects where Kim is in his career — focused on making music he enjoys and expressing more of his musical identity. Sixteen years into the industry, he said he wants to continue sharing that music with the people who still listen.

“I just want to keep doing this in a way that feels meaningful,” said Kim.