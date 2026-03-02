President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday, with the two leaders expected to discuss ways to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and other areas.

The meeting will mark the second summit between Lee and Wong in four months, following their previous talks during Wong's visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where the two countries upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

During the talks, Lee and Wong are expected to seek ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure while broadening the collaboration in promising sectors, such as AI and nuclear energy, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Ahead of the talks, Lee is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the ceremonial head of state.

Lee will also attend AI Connect Summit, a bilateral business forum aimed at discussing cooperation in the AI field between the Asian tech powerhouses. (Yonhap)