The historical film "The King's Warden" topped 8 million cumulative admissions at the domestic box office Sunday and is on track for the 10 million milestone, box-office data showed.

The film had drawn slightly more than 8 million viewers as of 9 a.m. Sunday since its release Feb. 4, according to Showbox, the movie's distributor.

Box-office data showed nearly 655,000 viewers watched the film on Saturday alone, the first day of the three-day extended holiday that includes March 1 Independence Movement Day, raising the prospect of the film reaching 9 million admissions by the end of the holiday period.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, whose previous works include the action comedy "Break Out" (2002) and the sports drama "Rebound" (2023), "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the young, deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) during the latter's exile in the village. (Yonhap)