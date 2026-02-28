Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Saturday ordered an "immediate" inspection of the safety of South Korean troops dispatched overseas, following reports of US-Israel strikes against Iran, his office said.

According to the ministry, Ahn instructed the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to prioritize the safety of troops dispatched to Lebanon and Somalia when conducting missions.

The ministry's statement comes as the United States and Israel launched preemptive strikes Saturday morning (local time) against Iran, with explosions reported in multiple Iranian cities, including the capital city of Tehran.

US President Donald Trump described the military operation as "massive and ongoing," in a video posted on Truth Social. (Yonhap)