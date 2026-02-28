President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday instructed officials to assess the potential impact of the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran, and to step up measures to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in the Middle East.

After being briefed on the situation in Iran, Lee ordered a review of possible repercussions for South Korea and related countermeasures, while prioritizing the safety of Korean nationals in Iran and nearby regions, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press notice.

The Office of National Security plans to convene a working-level committee meeting with foreign and security officials at 7 p.m. to discuss the latest development, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Earlier Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun "major combat operations in Iran," claiming Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the US.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement the joint attack was to "remove an existential threat posed" by Iran, while Iran Revolutionary Guards said it has launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes toward Israel, according to foreign media reports.

Seoul's foreign ministry urged all parties involved to make the utmost efforts to ease tensions, pledging efforts to protect the safety of Korean nationals in the Middle Eastern region.

"The government calls on all parties involved to make utmost efforts to ease tensions in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, the South Korean Embassy in Iran advised Korean nationals in the Middle Eastern country to leave when flights are available amid escalating tension over a possible US military attack on Tehran.

South Korea has maintained the Level 3 travel advisory for all of Iran, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back ordered the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to immediately inspect the safety of South Korean troops dispatched overseas and prioritize the safety of troops dispatched to Lebanon and Somalia during their missions. (Yonhap)