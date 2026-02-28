South Korea is reviewing contingency measures related to Iran as regional tensions escalate, with the government prioritizing the safety of its nationals in the country, officials said Saturday.

President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on the situation in Iran and ordered officials to examine its potential impact on South Korea while placing the highest priority on the safety of Korean nationals in Iran and nearby regions, Presidential Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press message.

Earlier, on Feb. 21, the government advised South Korean citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions and concerns over a possible US military strike.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry urged all parties to make maximum efforts to ease tensions surrounding Iran.

“Our government calls on all relevant parties to exert utmost efforts to de-escalate the current situation related to Iran,” the ministry said.

“The government is making every effort to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals staying in Iran.”

As part of the response, the Foreign Ministry will convene a situation review meeting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, chaired by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, to assess developments in Iran and review safety measures for Korean nationals.

The meeting is expected to focus on contingency planning and the protection of overseas citizens as uncertainties in the region continue to grow, the ministry said.