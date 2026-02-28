President Lee Jae Myung opened an account on the popular short-form video-sharing application TikTok on Saturday as part of his efforts to increase his activities on social media platforms.

Lee posted a short video depicting him pressing a "subscribe" box on a document awaiting approval while asking viewers to subscribe, like and leave a comment as he made heart-shaped hand gestures.

On Friday, Lee wrote on another social media platform, X, "Something big is coming."

The presidential office said Lee's new TikTok account came amid his efforts to expand communication with the public through social media platforms.

Lee has recently been actively posting on X and Facebook.

His new account on the platform operated by China also came as part of his continued efforts to address anti-China sentiment in South Korea. (Yonhap)