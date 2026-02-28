Trump poses question about possibility of 'rehearing' following court ruling against emergency tariffs

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump on Friday posed a question about the possibility of a "rehearing" or "readjudication" of a legal case involving his sweeping emergency tariffs, after the Supreme Court struck them down last week.

Trump raised the question in a social media post, criticizing what he called the "highly disappointing" ruling by the high court, and arguing that the court decision could allow hundreds of billions of dollars to be returned to countries and companies that he accused of "ripping off" the United States for many years.

"It doesn't make sense that Countries and Companies that took advantage of us for decades, receiving Billions and Billions of Dollars that they should not have been allowed to receive, would now be entitled to an undeserved 'windfall,' the likes of which the World has never seen before, as a result of this highly disappointing, to say the least, ruling," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Is a Rehearing or Readjudication of this case possible?."

Last Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling against Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify duties, including country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs, raising the prospects of Washington facing a complicated tariff refund process.

The ruling did not issue an order related to tariff refunds, but the decision gave rise to calls for refunds.

Reports have said that at least 1,800 enterprises have filed suits to seek refunds, and that up to $175 billion in US tariff collections could have to be refunded.

Following the high court's ruling, the Trump administration quickly moved to replace the invalidated IEEPA tariffs with other duties under different legal provisions.

On Tuesday, it started imposing a temporary 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act. It is expected to raise the rate to 15 percent as Trump has threatened to do so.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has also unveiled plans to conduct trade investigations under Section 301 of the same act, which he said are expected to cover "most major trading partners" and address areas of concern, including discrimination against US tech firms and digital goods and services. (Yonhap)