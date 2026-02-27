SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group, through its education division European Wellness Academy, is pleased to announce the official launch of "Concussion: The Hidden Trauma in Contact Sports and the NFL," co-authored by legendary NFL sports agent Leigh Steinberg and regenerative medicine pioneer Prof. Mike Chan, at the Brain Health Summit in San Francisco.

The launch marked a defining moment in the global conversation surrounding concussion awareness, athlete safety, and long-term neurological health. Held during Steinberg's 39th Annual Super Bowl celebration, which also features the Brain Health Summit, Longevity Lounge, Humanitarian Awards, and Social Impact initiatives. The event brought together leaders from professional sports, medicine, science, and philanthropy.

Standing before a packed audience, Steinberg and Prof. Chan unveiled Concussion, a work that explores the biological consequences of repeated head trauma and highlights emerging approaches in precision regenerative medicine aimed at addressing underlying injury rather than merely managing symptoms.

"It is truly an honour to co-author this book with Leigh Steinberg, the real-life inspiration behind Jerry Maguire," said Prof. Chan during the launch. "This book represents responsibility — responsibility to athletes, to families, and to the future of sport. We must move beyond awareness and toward real solutions."

Steinberg, long recognized as a leading advocate for concussion reform and player safety, emphasized that athlete brain health must remain central to the evolution of professional sports.

"The Super Bowl has become more than a game," Steinberg said. "It is a gathering point for leaders across business, politics, entertainment, and sports. If we can bring attention to brain health here, we can accelerate meaningful change."

The collaboration between Steinberg and Prof. Chan began one year ago in the United States, when Prof. Chan treated Steinberg using targeted regenerative methods. That encounter sparked deeper discussions on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and the urgent need for innovation in athlete recovery protocols. The result is Concussion, a book that bridges lived experience, advocacy, and cutting-edge science.

During the Brain Health Summit, Prof. Chan also participated in the Health Innovation Panel, sharing insights from over four decades of research in bioregenerative medicine. His presentation addressed organ-and-brain specific precursor stem cell therapies, neuroinflammation reduction strategies, and future possibilities for athletes experiencing long-term post-concussion symptoms.

Attendees described the session as one of the summit's most compelling discussions, reflecting growing interest in science-based approaches to neurological recovery.

The two-day program (February 7–8, 2026) highlighted:

The Super Bowl setting amplified the message. While the championship game at Levi's Stadium captured global attention, the Brain Health Summit provided a parallel stage — one focused not on touchdowns, but on long-term impact.

With the official unveiling of Concussion, Steinberg and Prof. Chan signaled what they describe as a pivotal shift: from dialogue to action. Their partnership reflects a broader global movement seeking to redefine how brain injuries are understood, treated, and ultimately prevented in professional sports.

As Super Bowl Weekend celebrations continued across the Bay Area, the launch stood as a reminder that the future of sport depends not only on performance, but on protection, responsibility, and innovation.

To read more, please visit: https://european-wellness.eu/events/concussion-book-launch/

Concussion: The Hidden Trauma in Contact Sports and the NFL is now available at: https://european-wellness.eu/product/concussion-the-hidden-trauma-of-contact-sports-and-the-nfl/

