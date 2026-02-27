SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced strategic efforts to strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia and Oceania in response to strong business growth. The Company is appointing new SEA region and country leadership to leverage regional resources, accelerate execution, and enhance customer engagement. This includes the transition to country leaders of local nationality with deeper market and cultural understanding, as well as new offices and expanded teams to better serve Delta's customers and partners in key countries.

Advancing Opportunities across Southeast Asia

Delta Electronics has maintained a strong presence across Southeast Asia. This new phase of expansion marks a strategic acceleration of its regional growth. The company is strengthening its footprint through new offices and increased manpower in Vietnam and Malaysia, while also expanding teams and operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to better serve its growing domestic customer bases.

Delta's new offices and expanding local teams across Southeast Asia will support the region's rapid industrialization and increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient solutions across 16 critical industries. This will be achieved by enabling AI data center infrastructure, smart manufacturing, smart microgrids, sustainable buildings, EV charging and other e-mobility solutions, as well as telecom power infrastructure.

Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth

To support and accelerate this regional expansion, Delta Electronics is announcing key leadership appointments across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

The newly appointed Country Managers, together with existing Country Managers Jimmy Wan (Singapore) and Tom Hew (Australia), will lead and strengthen Delta Electronics' local teams to deliver even greater on-the-ground support for customers and partners. With more local leaders instead of expats, this move reflects the company's commitment to adapting Delta's world-class products and solutions to local cultures and markets, while responding quickly to local needs by leveraging the company's global strengths and resources.

Speaking on the leadership transition and regional appointments, Jackie Chang, former President of SEA and ANZ Business and Current President and Chief Operating Officer of Delta Electronics Thailand, said: "Delta Electronics in Southeast Asia has made great strides in advancing digitalization, energy efficiency, and automation across the region. As we move into the next phase of growth, I believe the key to success lies in empowering leaders who understand their local markets and customers. With Jason Yuan now taking the helm of the Southeast Asia region, I'm confident that Delta Electronics will continue to deepen its local presence, strengthen customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth. I look forward to seeing the new leadership team build on our strong foundation and further expand Delta's contribution to the region's transformation."

Delta Electronics SEA is committed to its mission of providing innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow by investing in people, innovation, and partnerships to strengthen its local presence across the region.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com