A 13-year-old Siberian tiger named Miho died at Seoul Grand Park after a fight with another tiger, allegedly after a separating door between the enclosures was not properly locked, local media reported Friday.

According to News1, citing Seoul city council member Lee Young-sil of the Democratic Party of Korea, Miho died after fighting with 7-year-old Kumgang in a zoo enclosure at around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 18.

An internal investigation by the park found that the two female tigers began fighting shortly after Kumgang entered the enclosure where Miho was staying. Kumgang had been transferred to the same complex in January.

Zoo staff attempted to stop the fight by spraying water at them with a high-pressure hose and using bamboo to separate the animals. However, Kumgang continued attacking Miho, biting the back of his neck for about four minutes.

By the time a veterinary medical team arrived and performed CPR, Miho was alredy dead.

Footage from inside the enclosure showed Kumgang quickly approaching Miho immediately after entering and the fight beginning almost at once.

On the day of the incident, zookeepers were reportedly instructed to work in teams of two when handling tigers. However, investigators found that the staff had divided the areas and worked alone. Both staff members allegedly told investigators they have often worked alone to speed up tiger transfers when facing time constraints.