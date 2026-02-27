Riize added more cinemas to broadcast live the last concert of its first international tour, label SM Entertainment said Friday.

The boy band is will play three dates in Seoul from March 6-8, to finish off their tour “Riizing Loud.” The second day’s show will be available for live viewing in movie theaters in 10 countries, including Korea.

Tickets for the chance to watch the six members hit the stage in real-time sold out fast and more venues are added in Taiwan, Indonesia and Korea. The shows on March 6 and 8 will be livestreamed online to accommodate more fans.

Last week, Riize marked its debut at Tokyo Dome with a three-night run. It had a standalone gig at the dome, where it drew 120,000 concertgoers in total.