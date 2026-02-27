SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure Lutronic, a global leader in energy-based medical aesthetic devices, announced today that Clarity II, its dual-wavelength long-pulse laser platform, has received regulatory approval in China and Japan. This marks a significant expansion of the company's clinically approved laser portfolio across two of Asia's most highly regulated aesthetic markets.

"The approval enables the introduction of a single, integrated dual wavelength laser platform designed to support multiple treatment indications and diverse patient profiles and is also reflective of Cynosure Lutronic's growing strength across the Asia Pacific region" said Nadav Tomer, CEO of Cynosure Lutronic.

China: Regulatory Approval

In China, Clarity II (marketed as CLARITY II ICD) has received regulatory approval for use in medical institutions as of 12th February 2026.

The approval authorizes the use of a single integrated platform across multiple treatment applications within regulated clinical settings of China.

Japan: Regulatory Approval

In Japan, Clarity II has received regulatory clearance as of 9th January 2026 for use in medical aesthetic practices.

The clearance confirms compliance with Japan's stringent medical device regulatory requirements for laser-based aesthetic treatments.

Clinical and Operational Context

In both China and Japan, medical aesthetic practices are operating under increasingly rigorous regulatory and clinical expectations, with heightened emphasis on treatment precision, indication-specific use, and safety.

The regulatory approvals of Clarity II reflect growing demand for laser platforms that consolidate multiple clinically validated applications within a single system, while maintaining strict control over energy delivery and treatment parameters. In China, approval across both hair removal and wrinkle treatment applications enables practitioners to address multiple patient needs with one versatile platform. In Japan, clearance of the latest-generation system reinforces confidence in technological refinement and output consistency within a highly regulated clinical environment.

Together, these approvals position Clarity II as a platform aligned with the evolving standards of advanced aesthetic practice in Asia compliance, and clinical versatility are increasingly critical.

About Clarity II

Clarity II is a dual-wavelength long-pulse laser system designed to support a range of aesthetic medical applications. The platform integrates:

About Cynosure Lutronic

Cynosure Lutronic was formed following the merger of Cynosure and Lutronic in 2024 which creates a global medical aesthetics organization built on more than 60 years of combined innovation in energy-based technologies.

Cynosure Lutronic develops and commercializes energy-based devices across a wide range of aesthetic indications with direct operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and product distribution in approximately 130 countries.

