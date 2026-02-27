Irene of Red Velvet will make a comeback as a solo singer in late March, according to a local media report Friday.

She is preparing to roll out her first solo full-length album, more than a year after her first solo endeavor, “Like A Flower.” The eight-track album sold over 250,000 copies on the day of release and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 21 regions.

As a member of Red Velvet, she participated in label SM Entertainment’s all-star show, SM Town Live 2025-26, in Bangkok earlier this month. Irene also toured seven cities in Asia last year, including Singapore and Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, with Seulgi, after the two-member subunit put out their second EP, “Tilt.”