Le Sserafim’s first English-language single “Perfect Night” earned double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to the organization Friday.

The single generated 200 million streams as of January and became the group’s second song to do so, after “Antifragile,” the title track from the group's second EP.

The quintet dropped the song in 2023 as a digital single and Heo Yunjin participated in writing the lyrics.

Meanwhile, the group’s first single album “Spaghetti” claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Single Ranking earlier this month, a first for an international female artist in three years. The previous chart-topper was Le Sserafim’s debut single in Japan, “Fearless.”

The five members will mark its debut at Summer Sonic, one of the largest music festivals in Japan, this summer.