A controversy has been brewing over an alleged sexual discrimination of a popular beef soup joint on Jeju Island, where the owner was accused making disparaging comments about female customers.

Those who visited the restaurant, which specializes in gomtang, a Korean-style soup made by boiling beef bones and intestines, said the elderly woman who owned the place discriminated against women. One person said she was forced to wait outside for an hour because the owner insisted it was bad luck for the first customer to be a woman.

"She told all female customers to tie their hair and berated them for all kinds of stuff, but she smiled at men and told them to enjoy the meal," the person said.

Another woman said the elderly owner scolded her for applying her makeup after the meal, while another person said the owner claimed they were out of ingredients, but served the male customers who arrived after her.

The restaurant in question is currently being run by the owner's son and his wife, who are said to be kind to all consumers. Recent visitors of the joint said the owner, who occasionally makes an appearance, is kinder to women than in the past, but only asks men if they are enjoying their meal.

The city-run Seoul Foundation of Women and Family recently announced a list of sexist idioms and sayings common among the older generation.

Topping the list was "a home is doomed if a hen cries," followed by "It's money for men, and the face for women." Third and fourth on the list were "a man should only cry three times in his life," "a man's (sexual organ) would fall off if he enters the kitchen."