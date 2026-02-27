More than 9 in 10 overseas BTS fans have studied Korean, with their love for the group cited as the main motivation, a recent survey shows.

The Multicultural Convergence Research Institute surveyed fans from 69 countries and found that 93.4 percent had learned Korean, mostly at the beginner level. Only 7.8 percent attended in-person classes, with most using apps and online videos. Over half had studied for less than a year, with 54 percent aiming for TOPIK 4 level proficiency, which is high intermediate, though only 3 percent have actually reached it.

Researchers emphasized the importance of structured, regular classes and using relevant content to help fans continue progressing. With the BTS concert in March approaching, overseas fans’ interest in Korean is expected to increase, as many look forward to connecting with the group and fully enjoying the event.