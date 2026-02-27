While the United States and many Western countries are trying to push away immigrants and alienate minorities, one country bucks the trend by embracing and cherishing them.

New Zealand has long pursued a policy of respectful multiculturalism grounded in the peaceful coexistence of its indigenous Maori people and European and other settlers. This admirable tradition is most vividly displayed during celebrations of the country’s national day.

Known as Waitangi Day, which commemorates a treaty signed between the Maori and the British Crown in 1840, the occasion is meant to reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to diversity and equality — values that have become central to its national identity.

This year’s Waitangi Day celebration in Seoul early this month was no exception.

Addressing guests gathered at her residence, Ambassador Dawn Bennet emphasized her government’s determination to embrace all different cultures, especially that of Maori. Wearing a traditional Maori cloak known as a korowai, she warmly introduced Maori customs and traditions that are deeply cherished in New Zealand today.

At one point in her speech, Bennet recounted her family lineage in Maori, following the tradition of pepeha, which is designed to build deeper connections among people.

“In Maori culture, people are the most important thing. Relationships come first,” she said. “Because of this, every gathering traditionally begins with introductions in which speakers share who they are, where they come from, their ancestry, and their connections.” Her remarks were followed by a Maori song cheerfully sung by the entire embassy staff, accompanied by a traditional Maori dance.

Ironically, Waitangi Day also reflects New Zealand’s sincere efforts to acknowledge its past wrongdoings toward indigenous people. Partly because of translation differences, the Treaty of Waitangi was initially interpreted differently by the Maori and European settlers, leading to unfair and discriminatory treatment of the indigenous population.

Maori land ownership and other rights were severely restricted well into the mid-20th century. Since then, however, the government has openly acknowledged these injustices and has taken steps to correct past mistakes by significantly strengthening Maori rights.

Today, New Zealand is widely regarded as a model of successful multiculturalism firmly rooted in respect for different cultures. To safeguard its bicultural national identity, the Maori language is used in media, education, and public signage. Maori representation in politics and business is actively encouraged through institutional support. Its immigration policy, designed with social cohesion in mind, has contributed to relatively low levels of ethnic confrontations and segregation — problems that are becoming increasingly common in many advanced societies.

New Zealand’s tolerance for diversity was severely tested in 2019, when a white supremacist shot and killed more than 50 people at two Islamic mosques in Christchurch in the worst hate crime in the country’s history. The attack shocked the world precisely because it occurred in a country known for its peaceful image. Yet New Zealand responded to the tragedy with remarkable dignity and restraint.

Wearing a black hijab, then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern empathetically hugged and comforted victims’ families, appealing for national unity at a moment of profound grief. She refused to name the attacker, denying him notoriety. Within six days, the government passed legislation banning military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Such swift and decisive action against racial violence stands in sharp contrast to the situation in many other countries, most notably the United States, where racial and social divisions have reached a boiling point and are seriously undermining social cohesion.

President Trump’s aggressive anti-immigration policies, in particular, fueled culture wars that continue to fracture American society. Far-right, anti-immigration movements in several European countries also pose risks to social stability. Against this backdrop, New Zealand’s openness and tolerance are widely admired, making them valuable soft-power assets.

Of course, there are other qualities that make the country attractive. New Zealand was the first country in the world to grant women the right to vote, in 1893. Its cultural influence is evident in blockbuster films such as "The Lord of the Rings," which showcase the country’s pristine natural landscapes.

The All Blacks national rugby teams are another source of national pride, embodying the passion New Zealanders have for sports. More importantly, New Zealanders share a deep love for nature and strive to protect it at all costs. It is no surprise, then, that New Zealand consistently ranks among the top five countries South Koreans would like to live in. Many Koreans admire the peaceful, laid-back Kiwi lifestyle, which stands in sharp contrast to Korea’s hectic pace of life.

Koreans, however, tend to be at the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to attitudes toward outsiders. Having long perceived themselves as a single-race society, Koreans are often closed to — and suspicious of — foreigners. As the number of immigrants grows, anti-immigration sentiment has been rising, largely driven by concerns over job competition. This sentiment is especially pronounced toward migrants from less developed Southeast Asian countries.

New Zealand is not without its challenges. While Maori rights and living conditions have improved substantially over the decades, inequality persists. High living costs and housing pressures have become serious social issues, particularly for young people. As a result, many young New Zealanders move to neighboring Australia, where jobs are easier to find. Immigration has helped fill these gaps and sustain population growth. Fortunately, newcomers tend to integrate relatively smoothly, thanks to New Zealand’s effective immigration policies — something the United States, Korea, and many other countries would do well to study.

Lee Byung-jong

Lee Byung-jong is a former Seoul correspondent for Newsweek, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News. He is a professor at the School of Global Service at Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.