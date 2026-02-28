The Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group hosted its “Taste the Wonders of Australia” media conference Thursday at Andaz Seoul Gangnam in Seoul, bringing together leaders from Australian food industries to outline export strategies and deepen partnerships in South Korea.

The group — a joint initiative between Dairy Australia, Horticulture Innovation Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia, Wine Australia and Seafood Industry Australia — promotes Australian produce through coordinated programs. The event was the group’s eighth in the Seoul, with the last one held in 2023.

Paul Turale, general manager of market development at Wine Australia, said South Korea was Australia’s 11th-largest wine export market by value and fourth-largest in Northeast Asia.

“In the 12 months to December 2025, the value of Australian wine exports to South Korea increased 2.7 percent, with 154 Australian wineries exporting 5.0 million liters of wine worth $28.4 million,” he said. He added that high-spending young consumers presented “a strong opportunity to showcase the quality, diversity and unique stories behind Australian wine.”

Catherine Taylor, sustainable international trade senior manager at Dairy Australia, described South Korea as “a key market for Australian agribusiness exports,” citing regional proximity and more than a decade under the Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

“South Koreans place strong importance on provenance, food safety and quality, and trust in Australian products is high,” she said.

Travis Brown, regional manager for Japan and Korea at Meat & Livestock Australia, said trade in Australian red meat with South Korea was valued at over 3 billion Australian dollars ($2.14 billion) in 2025.

“For 23 years, Aussie Beef has been a leading brand in Korea’s imported beef category,” he said, noting growing demand for lamb and goat meat.

Mila Bristow of Horticulture Innovation Australia highlighted growth in table grapes, citrus and macadamias, while Julie Petty, acting CEO of Seafood Industry Australia, said Australia exported about $4.8 million in seafood to South Korea in 2025.

Following the media conference, representatives from the five Australian food industries joined prominent Korean chefs and wine experts for a tasting seminar, offering participants an opportunity to sample premium Australian ingredients and wines while discussing pairing trends and culinary applications.

“Taste the Wonders of Australia showcase is a unique opportunity for different Australian industries to come together and literally share the wonders of Australia,” Brown said.