Exo has added another milestone to its career with its eighth million-selling album.

The group’s eighth LP, “Reverxe,” released on Jan. 19, surpassed 1 million cumulative copies sold as of the morning of Jan. 26, making it the group's eighth album to do so.

Since first reaching the milestone with its 2013 first LP “XOXO (Kiss & Hug),” the group has consistently delivered strong album sales, solidifying its status as one of K-pop’s leading acts.

The main track “Crown” drew attention for its signature SMP-style sound and powerful choreography, clinching five music show wins in Korea.

“Reverxe” also saw strong global success, topping the iTunes Top Albums chart in 48 regions, hitting No. 1 across five Tencent Music platforms in China, earning a “Triple Platinum” certification on QQ Music, and ranking high on Hanteo and Circle album charts.