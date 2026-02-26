BMW Mini Korea said Thursday it will launch 11 special editions this year, kicking off with the All-Electric Mini Cooper Paul Smith Edition, as it looks to reinforce its position in Korea’s premium compact segment.

The move follows strong initial demand. The first 100 preordered units of the All-Electric Mini Paul Smith Edition sold out within a month, prompting the company to secure additional supply. An internal combustion engine version of the Paul Smith Edition is also slated for release in the second half of the year.

“We’ve seen robust demand for limited models,” said Jung Soo-won, head of BMW Korea Mini, at a media conference in Seoul. “Special editions allow us to highlight Mini’s heritage and design identity while responding to customer interest.”

Under its “Customization 2.0” strategy, Mini will roll out 11 special models across three categories: three heritage-inspired editions, four design-focused editions and four dealership-exclusive bespoke models.

The Paul Smith Edition anchors the heritage lineup, highlighting Mini’s long-running collaboration with British designer Paul Smith, which began in 1998. That year, ahead of the end of Classic Mini production, 1,800 limited Paul Smith Minis were released.

The new All-Electric model retains Mini’s compact silhouette while incorporating signature design elements from Smith. It is offered in three exterior colors — Inspired White, Statement Grey and Midnight Black — with Nottingham Green accents on the roof, grille, mirror caps and wheel caps. The designer’s signature stripe appears on the roof and B-pillar.

The vehicle is powered by a 54.2-kilowatt-hour battery, offering up to 300 kilometers of driving range per charge. Fast charging from 10 percent to 80 percent takes about 30 minutes.

The starting price is 59.7 million won ($42,000), with regional electric vehicle subsidies available of up to 9.15 million won.

Since entering the Korean market in 2005, BMW Mini has sold 134,103 units. It remains the only brand to have surpassed 10,000 annual sales in the premium compact import segment. The company is also accelerating its electrification push, with battery-electric vehicles accounting for roughly one-quarter of its Korean sales as of 2025.