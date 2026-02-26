Till Scheer, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group Korea, has been reappointed as chair of the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association for a third consecutive term, the association said Thursday.

KAIDA announced that Scheer was elected as its 17th chair at a general meeting held at a Seoul hotel earlier in the day. Having already served as the 15th and 16th chair, he will lead the association for another two-year term.

Scheer has extensive experience in the automotive sector across Europe and Asian markets, including Hong Kong, China and Japan. He previously served as chair of the Japan Automobile Importers Association before taking the helm of Volkswagen Group Korea in 2021. He has led KAIDA since 2022.

During his tenure, KAIDA has focused on strengthening communication and cooperation with the Korean government and related domestic and international automotive organizations amid rapid technological change and the introduction of new regulations tied to the shift toward eco-friendly and future mobility.

The association has institutionalized policy seminars, expanded English translations of complex automotive regulations to support foreign automakers and signed memorandums of understanding with government agencies. It has also strengthened its role as an industry intelligence provider by building a comprehensive automotive database.

In 2025, marking its 30th anniversary, KAIDA recorded a milestone of 300,000 newly registered imported passenger vehicles. Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for a significant share of new registrations, with electric vehicles making up 29.7 percent and hybrids 56.7 percent of total annual passenger car registrations.

Scheer said he plans to further enhance external cooperation and expand KAIDA’s role, working with the newly appointed board to promote innovation, diversity and sustainable growth in Korea’s automotive industry.