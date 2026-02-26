The six members of Ive invited fans to a “graduation party,” shared via its YouTube channel Wednesday.

The girl group has been releasing a series of graduation-themed content in celebration of both Leeseo turning 20 and the group dropping its second full album.

“We are having a graduation ceremony signifying that we will be reborn as new ‘Ive,’” Gaeul explained, with the six of them dressed in school uniforms.

The group released second LP “Revive+” on Monday and will perform main track “Blackhole” for the first time on a TV music chart show on Thursday.

Meanwhile, prerelease “Bang Bang” landed atop all music charts at home. It is Ive’s sixth song to achieve the feat and the first song from this year to do so. The single also entered Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US at No. 81 and No. 38, respectively.