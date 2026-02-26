A driver in her 30s has been arrested after driving her car off a Hangang River bridge and landing on another car on another bridge below, before falling landing on the river bank, police said Thursday.

Officers found evidence suggesting illegal drug use at the scene of the accident. Both drivers escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect caused the accident at around 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday when she was driving on the Banpo Bridge. She crashed through the guardrail and fell onto a Mercedes-Benz driving east along the Gangbyeon Buk-ro elevated highway and eventually landing in the Han River Park. She sustained bruises that required medical treatment.

Officers who arrived on the site found syringes filled with an as yet-undetermined drug, a catheter, and an empty bottle thought to have contained propofol in the woman's car.

Propofol is an intravenous anesthetic that can only legally be used for medical purposes by a licensed physician. Unauthorized use can be punished by the Narcotics Control Act.

Police will question the suspect about the accident and the drugs, and will decide on whether or not to request a warrant for to keep her in custody beyond the initial 48-hour emergency arrest period.

As it fell, her Porsche hit another vehicle that was on the highway below. The collision inflicted minor injuries on the other driver.