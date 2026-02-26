New Artotel Group Flagship Store on Agoda spotlights Indonesia's homegrown, culture-forward hotels, as hoteliers cater to meet the evolving needs of travelers

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda is expanding its Flagship Store initiative with the launch of Artotel Group's first branded flagship store. This dedicated digital storefront enhances brand visibility and global marketing opportunities for Artotel Group, the leading Indonesian hospitality company, while providing travelers easy discovery to over 100 properties across Indonesia.

The Artotel Group Flagship Store serves as a single, curated hub that makes it easier for travelers to discover Artotel Group's Indonesia-rooted portfolio and culture-forward stays. Agoda's Flagship Store offering supports leading hotel groups to promote their brands and engage customers through customized visuals, exclusive promotions, and tailored marketing support.

"This partnership is about more than just visibility; it's about a shared philosophy of localization," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda. "Artotel Group provides a unique Indonesian experience through art and lifestyle. By launching their first branded flagship store on Agoda, we are combining Artotel Group's local expertise with our global reach and data insights. Our goal is to help Artotel Group customize for the 'Asian traveler' by tailoring engagement—from payment preferences to regional marketing—ensuring their art-inspired hospitality resonates with every guest, whether they are from Surabaya or Sydney."

This strategic move comes as Asia hits its stride as the fastest-growing engine of global travel, according to Mabrian, with Indonesia emerging as a leading destination for both domestic and international travelers. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, the top international visitors for Indonesia include Malaysia, Singapore and Australia whilst 57% of Indonesians are planning to explore more locally this year.

"As more travelers come from nearby markets, meeting diverse expectations becomes a differentiator," said Erastus Radjimin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Artotel Group. "Thanks to Agoda, we are making it easier for travelers worldwide to discover Artotel Group and experience Indonesia through our art, culinary, and lifestyle-led hotels."

As hotels compete for travelers across diverse source markets, localization is becoming an increasingly important levers across marketing and outreach, booking and payments, and on-property experiences. Designed with these priorities in mind, the Artotel Group Flagship Store on Agoda helps travelers to discover the properties, strengthen Artotel Group's presence across markets and enable more effective merchandizing throughout the customer journey.

Agoda search data shows that travelers are looking beyond the primary hotspots. The top searched destinations in Indonesia include Bali, Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang and Surabaya. Puncak (156%), Yogyakarta (117%) and Semarang (110%) saw the fastest growth in year-on-year searches, highlighting opportunities for hotel brands in secondary destinations as well. With properties across a majority of these locations and a strong presence in Jakarta, Artotel Group is positioned to meet travelers where demand is expanding.

Through this partnership, Artotel Group will leverage Agoda's reach, guest insights, and promotional programs to accelerate its strategies and capture demand across domestic and regional markets.

Travelers can visit the Artotel Group Flagship Store on Agoda at www.agoda.com/flagship_artotel.

-ENDS-