진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

Grades dominate parent talks with elementary students

기사요약: 초등학생과 부모 간 대화가 적성이나 진로보다 성적 중심으로 집중되는 경향이 심화되는 가운데, 초등학생 우울 지수도 함께 상승한 것으로 나타났다.

[1] Conversations between parents and elementary school children in South Korea are increasingly centered on academic performance rather than aptitude or future aspirations, coinciding with rising levels of depression among younger students.

aptitude: 특정 분야에 대한 적성, 소질, 타고난 능력

aspiration: 이루고자 하는 열망, 포부, 장래 희망

coincide with: ~와 동시에 발생하다

[2] According to a recent report by the Ministry of Education, the proportion of elementary school students who said they discuss their grades or academic performance with their parents every day rose to 30.5 percent in 2025, up from 25.7 percent five years earlier.

proportion: 비율

discuss: 논의하다

[3] By contrast, the share of students who reported talking daily about their aptitude, dreams or future school choices remained relatively low, standing at 15 percent and 15.7 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted in 2025 among 6,751 sixth-grade elementary students nationwide as part of the ministry’s annual student assessment.

relatively: 비교적, 상대적으로

respectively: 각각, 순서대로

[4] The report noted that conversations about children’s long-term direction remain limited, revealing a tendency among parents to place greater emphasis on short-term academic outcomes than on broader future pathways.

tendency: 어떤 방향으로 기울어지는 경향, 성향, 추세

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10677777

