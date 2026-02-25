South Korea has confirmed one additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a layer farm on the northern outskirts of Seoul, bringing the total number of cases this season to 49, officials said Wednesday.

The new case was reported at a poultry farm in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, some 40 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Authorities said they are currently controlling access to the farms, carrying out the culling of the affected birds and investigating the cases.

A 24-hour standstill order has also been issued for neighboring areas of the farms, they added.

The government urged strict compliance with quarantine and hygiene guidelines, including access controls and disinfection measures, to prevent further spread amid the seasonal migration of birds toward the end of winter.