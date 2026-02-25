An F-16C fighter jet crashed near Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday, but the pilot safely ejected, the Air Force said.

The aircraft, assigned to Chungju Air Base, went down in a mountainous area near Yeongju at about 7:31 p.m. during a nighttime training exercise, according to the Air Force.

"The pilot ejected safely and has been confirmed unharmed, and no civilian damage has been reported at this time," the Air Force said in a text message to reporters.

The Air Force said it has formed a task force to determine the exact cause of the crash.