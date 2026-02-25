A special counsel team said Wednesday it has appealed a court's recent life sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his insurrection conviction.

The special counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, said the appeal was filed due to "factual errors, legal misunderstandings and inappropriate sentencing."

Last week, a Seoul court sentenced Yoon to life in prison for leading an insurrection when he briefly imposed martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

The court said Yoon sought to paralyze the National Assembly by sending troops to the compound following the declaration, concluding that the act met the constitutional definition of insurrection.

However, it said Yoon decided to declare martial law on Dec. 1, 2024, rejecting the special counsel's claim that he had prepared the operation for more than a year.

The special counsel also appealed the same court's rulings on other defendants who were sentenced alongside Yoon, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former National Police Agency chief Cho Ji-ho and former Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Kim Bong-sik.

The former defense minister was sentenced to 30 years in prison, while Cho was given 12 years and the former Seoul police chief 10 years for their roles in the martial law bid.

Meanwhile, Yoon's legal team filed an appeal Tuesday against the life sentence.