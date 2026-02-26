First price hike in three years as company rolls out agentic AI, privacy upgrades

Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled the Galaxy S26 series, raising prices for the first time in three years as it seeks to draw customers with more autonomous, “agentic” artificial intelligence in a maturing smartphone market.

At its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco, the company introduced the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, branding them as its third-generation AI smartphones. The launch comes as global handset growth has plateaued and manufacturers face mounting cost pressure from surging memory and processor prices driven by AI data center demand.

Compared with the Galaxy S25 series, prices for the 256GB base models have risen by 99,000 won ($70) across all three variants. The Galaxy S26 Ultra now starts at 1,797,400 won ($1,255), the S26+ at 1,452,000 won, and the standard S26 begins at 1,254,000 won.

Betting on AI and privacy to justify the jump

Where the Galaxy S24 introduced on-device AI tools and the S25 broadened their use, the S26 centers on AI systems designed to understand context and act with minimal prompting.

The new “Now Nudge” feature surfaces context-based suggestions in real time, such as recommending photos to share in a chat or alerting users to scheduling conflicts. An upgraded “Now Brief” analyzes usage patterns to generate personalized summaries.

Users can choose from multiple AI agents, including Samsung’s Bixby, Google’s Gemini and Perplexity, and activate them through a side button or voice command. In Samsung’s example, asking Gemini to book a taxi allows the AI to complete the reservation, with the user confirming at the final step.

Camera capabilities remain a key differentiator. The S26 Ultra features a 200-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and a wider aperture for improved low-light photography.

AI-driven editing tools have also been expanded. An upgraded Photo Assist supports natural language instructions, enabling users to type requests such as changing clothing in a full-body photo. A new AI-powered document scanner removes visual obstructions and automatically compiles multiple pages into a single PDF.

Privacy is also a bigger focus as AI features increasingly handle personal data. The S26 Ultra’s built-in “Privacy Display” narrows the screen’s viewing angle so it stays clear to the user but appears darkened from the side, helping prevent shoulder surfing in public places. Unlike attachable privacy films, it is integrated into the display itself and can automatically activate when entering passwords, making payments or opening selected apps, with the option to hide only notification pop-ups rather than the entire screen.

Samsung said the S26 series will receive seven years of security updates.

Dual-chip strategy returns

The Galaxy S26 series also brings back Samsung’s in-house Exynos processor to its flagship lineup after a three-year absence. Samsung had relied exclusively on Qualcomm chips for the Galaxy S23 through S25 generations following performance and production yield issues with earlier Exynos models.

With the S26, the standard Galaxy S26 and S26+ will be powered by the new Exynos 2600 in select markets, including South Korea. The chip is manufactured using Samsung’s 2-nanometer gate-all-around process, a next-generation technology designed to improve power efficiency and thermal management.

The flagship S26 Ultra, however, will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy in all markets. According to Samsung, the processor delivers a 39 percent boost in neural processing unit performance, along with CPU and GPU gains of up to 19 percent and 24 percent, respectively, over its predecessor.

A redesigned vapor chamber and enhanced cooling system are also intended to maintain stable performance during AI-intensive tasks and gaming.

Domestic preorders will run from Feb. 27 to March 5, with global sales beginning March 11 in about 120 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

The Galaxy S26 series will be offered in four standard colors: Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue. Two additional finishes, Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, will be available exclusively through Samsung.com and at Samsung Gangnam in Seoul.