Milestone comes just one month after 5,000 breakout in historic run

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi vaulted past the 6,000 mark during trading Wednesday on a blistering rally, just a month after crossing the 5,000 threshold.

The Kospi was quoted at 6,022.7 at the opening bell, marking a gain of 53.06 points, or 0.89 percent, from the previous session. It was the first time the benchmark had risen past 6,000 points.

The index extended the gains and surged above 6,100 points during the day. After touching the intraday high of 6,142.14, it stood at 6,138.58, climbing 168.94 points, or 2.83 percent, on the session, as of 2 p.m.

The milestone comes roughly four months after the index first broke the 4,000 mark on Oct. 27 last year, and just a month after it closed above 5,000 on Jan. 27.

With the upbeat market, the Kospi’s total market capitalization exceeded 5,000 trillion won ($3.5 trillion). The combined market cap of all companies listed on the Kospi stood at 5,049 trillion won as of 2 p.m.

The surge represents an increase of more than 1,000 trillion won in just a month since the bourse first crossed 4,000 trillion won on Jan. 16.

Semiconductor giants powered the rally, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, buoyed by strength in artificial intelligence and semiconductor shares as markets priced in expectations for Nvidia’s earnings.

Chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix continued their strong performance, each hitting new record highs of 206,000 won and 1,038,000 won, a day after reaching the milestones of 200,000 won and 1,000,000 won, respectively.

As of 2 p.m., Samsung Electronics was trading at 205,500 won, up 3 percent, while SK hynix had risen 2.39 percent to 1,028,000 won.

Retail investors, who began the day as net buyers, shifted to profit-taking, offloading 47 billion won. Foreign investors sold 1.22 trillion won, while institutional investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.11 trillion won as of press time.

The secondary bourse Kosdaq failed to mirror the Kospi’s gains, edging up just 0.18 percent to 1,167.14 as of 2 p.m. After opening 0.8 percent higher at 1,174.27, the index struggled to stay above its opening level as of press time.

Amid heavy foreign selling, the Korean won showed modest strength. It was quoted at 1,429.95 per dollar at 2 p.m., strengthening 11.6 won from the previous session. The won kicked off onshore trading at 1,441.6 per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous close.

"The domestic stock market faced heightened policy uncertainty after the US Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump’s 'reciprocal' tariffs unlawful, followed by his announcement of a new round of global tariffs," Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Hana Securities, said.

"Considering the increase in liquidity both at home and abroad, however, there still appears to be substantial room for further upside in the local stock market."