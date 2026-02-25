Cheong Wa Dae has established a new secretary for public safety to bolster the state’s capacity to respond to a range of crimes and threats that undermine public safety and everyday life.

The post was established under the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs to “protect the lives and safety of the people, which is the Lee Jae Myung administration’s core governing value,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Wednesday in a written statement.

The presidential secretary for public safety will serve as the government’s central authority overseeing and coordinating crime prevention and public safety policies.

The role will include “reviewing public safety policies, improving related laws and institutions, systematically managing countermeasures against crimes and accidents, and conducting comprehensive analyses of public safety and crime trends to prevent and respond to threats to people’s livelihoods,” according to Kang.

Kang underscored that the Lee administration “plans to further strengthen the integrated safety management system to proactively prevent and respond to risks that threaten people’s daily lives, in order to realize a ‘safe society.’”