“The Worst Anniversary Ever,” an exhibition co-organized by the EU Delegation to Korea and the Embassy of Ukraine, opened in southern Seoul on Tuesday.

With support from Seocho-gu, the exhibition marks the fourth anniversary of the start of the war, and highlights human toll, devastating impact and the resilience and dignity of the Ukrainian people in Russia-Ukraine war.

The display features 30 photographs and artworks by Ukrainian artists portraying destroyed cities, grieving families, and frontline suffering.

Delivering his opening remarks, EU Ambassador Ugo Astuto expressed hope that the coming year could bring an end to the conflict.

He said the Ukrainian people have shown remarkable resilience amid ongoing attacks and deserve lasting peace, underscoring EU support for US-led diplomatic efforts and the need for a durable, law-based resolution while Russia continues its aggression.

Meanwhile, Astuto also raised concerns over deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, saying security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific was interconnected, and rooted in respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The envoy said the EU would continue political, economic and military support for Ukraine.

“Russia is not winning this war,” he said, citing heavy casualties and economic strain, while urging the international community to stand united.

“The time to end the war is now,” he added.

The exhibition reaffirms support for Ukraine and runs until March 11.