OTT boom drives surge in overseas demand for K-food, tourism and lifestyle: report

K-pop remains the dominant driver of the Korean Wave, but Hallyu has expanded into a broader range of cultural content — including literature, fine dining and regional storytelling — a new government report showed Wednesday.

According to the 2025 Global Hallyu Trend Analysis Report released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Culture Information Service, the scale of global engagement has reached unprecedented heights. By analyzing over 1.5 million data points across 30 countries, the report illustrates a landscape where K-pop no longer stands alone. It is now part of a broader cultural ecosystem that includes literature, high-stakes culinary art and regional storytelling.

Geographically, Asia continues to serve as the main driver of Hallyu coverage, accounting for 44 percent of global attention. Yet the data also points to a notable shift: Rather than expanding uniformly, the Korean Wave is developing distinct regional identities. In Africa, interest has increasingly centered on Korean literature, while audiences in Oceania and Brazil have shown a stronger affinity for Korean films. Vietnam remains drama-focused, and Japan has demonstrated renewed engagement with Korean literary works. Together, these patterns suggest that Hallyu is moving beyond its early dependence on K-pop, evolving into a more diversified cultural presence shaped by local tastes and cultural contexts.

One of the most striking developments in 2025 has been the growing role of visual media in reshaping global consumption habits. The report identifies a strong convergence between OTT platforms and K-food, as high-production series and entertainment programs translate on-screen imagery into everyday lifestyle trends. Foods such as kimchi and instant noodles gained renewed global visibility through hit productions, including the culinary survival program Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars" and the continuing cultural impact of "Squid Game." Rather than remaining confined to entertainment, Korean content is increasingly influencing how global audiences eat, travel and engage with Korean culture in daily life, according to the report.

The year was also defined by historic individual achievements and record-breaking digital engagement. The literary world took notice as Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win triggered a 30-percentage-point surge in media coverage for Korean literature, cementing the country's place in the global literary canon. Simultaneously, on the digital front, the Netflix animated feature "KPop Demon Hunters" surpassed 300 million views by seamlessly weaving Korean folklore into a modern narrative. Even established titans like "Squid Game" proved their staying power, with Season 3 topping charts in 93 countries.

Ultimately, the 2025 report underscores that Hallyu has transitioned from a series of "viral moments" into a strategic national asset. From the surge in tourism to Jeju Island sparked by the drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines" to the increased foot traffic at the National Museum of Korea, the cultural wave is now a primary driver of economic growth and diplomatic soft power, the report said.

"As Hallyu has evolved beyond a cultural trend into a key strategic asset driving Korea’s national brand and industrial competitiveness, the Ministry of Culture will use the findings of the report to design related policies and further refine tailored overseas promotion strategies," said Lee Eun-bok, the director of overseas public relations policy at the ministry.