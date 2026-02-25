The main throne hall of Changdeokgung -- one of the five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces in Seoul -- will open to visitors for a limited time next month.

The Korea Heritage Service said it will operate a special viewing program from March 4 to 29, allowing visitors inside the royal hall, Injeongjeon, every Wednesday through Sunday.

Designated a national treasure in 1985, Injeongjeon, meaning hall of benevolent governance, served as the stage for key royal ceremonies, including coronations, court celebrations in honor of the king and receptions for foreign envoys.

From the outside, the structure appears to rise two stories. Inside, however, the space opens into a single soaring chamber.

At the rear of the hall sits the royal throne. Behind it hangs the Irworobongdo, a painted screen depicting the sun, the moon and five mountain peaks -- an emblem of the king’s dominion over the universe.

The building also bears traces of Korea’s transition into modernity. After King Sunjong, the last monarch of the Korean Empire (reigned 1907-1910), moved his residence to Changdeokgung in 1907, renovations introduced electric lighting, glass windows and curtains.

The program’s format will vary by day.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, tours will be offered in conjunction with regular palace commentary in Korean and other languages. Tours will be offered in English at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, in Japanese at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, and in Chinese at 10 a.m. on Thursdays.

Korean-language tours on Wednesdays and Thursdays will begin at 9:30 a.m., while those on Fridays through Sundays will start at 10:30 a.m. and feature an in-depth tour of the palace’s inner administrative offices.

Each session is limited to 20 participants. Interior access may be canceled in the event of rain. The program is free of charge, though the regular admission fee to Changdeokgung applies.