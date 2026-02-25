P1Harmony confirmed its pending return with a trailer video for the group's ninth EP, released through FNC Entertainment on Wednesday.

The teaser clip began with a leaflet looking for the bandmates who have been hiding under the radar, ending with hints that the “heroes” are coming out of their hiatus.

The group of six is set to release the mini album on March 12, about 10 months since previous EP “Duh.” After the success of the eighth EP, which sold over 440,000 copies in a week, P1Harmony brought out its first English-language set “Ex” in September last year. The five-track EP entered the Billboard 200 at No. 9

Before the new album releases, the group will perform three nights of shows in Seoul, as an encore to its “P1ustage H: Most Wanted” world tour.