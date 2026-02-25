Katseye added another week to its run on the Billboard 200, making it to 34 weeks on the main albums chart with second EP “Beautiful Chaos.” Ranking at No. 52, down four rungs from the previous week, having peaked at No. 4, the mini album charted the longest run for a girl group’s album released in 2025.

The group’s first EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” reentered the chart at No. 192, tallying nine weeks in total.

A side track from the second set, “Gabriela,” has spent 35 consecutive weeks on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US, at No. 50 and No. 39, respectively.

The six-member act is slated to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April.

Last week, the group's agency announced that Manon will be taking time off for health reasons.