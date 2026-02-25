Exo partnered with Chinese music platform QQ Music and wrapped up a series of pop-up events at shopping complexes in China with images of its eighth studio album “Reverxe.”

The monthlong events were held in 13 cities nationwide, adding five to meet its fans’ demands, and attracted more than 600,000 visitors, the group’s label SM Entertainment said Wednesday.

The bandmates visited Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen earlier this month and had autograph and photo sessions to thank fans in China.

The group's eighth LP rolled out in January and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 47 regions and the main track “Crown” earned it five trophies from television music chart shows at home.

Exo will perform three concerts in Seoul on April 10, 11 and 12 The shows will begin a tour that will stop at 13 more cities around the world.