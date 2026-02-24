A strategic combination of the Florida SMA hub, Benco Dental's network, SCHEU alliance, and FUGO's multi-resin platform drives a global scale-up.

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized in 3D printing–based smart materials, Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim) designated 2026 as the company's "Inaugural Year for U.S. Market Leadership" at LMT Lab Day 2026 and CDS 2026, held in Chicago from February 19 to 21. Building on a three-dimensional strategy that combines domestic production infrastructure, access to Tier-1 distribution networks, and proven technological reliability, Graphy is positioning itself as a definitive game-changer in the global clear aligner market.

Advancing into the U.S. Market: Delaware Subsidiary and Florida SMA Production Hub

The United States represents the world's largest orthodontic market, with over six million new patients annually. Following the establishment of its Delaware subsidiary in September 2025, Graphy is now constructing an SMA-dedicated central lab and order-based production facility in Florida. This hub will provide an integrated "one-stop" service—from digital treatment planning to final appliance fabrication—within the U.S. By leveraging this domestic base, Graphy aims to secure more than 200 key clinic accounts in the second half of 2026, accelerating the localized adoption of SMA technology.

Benco Dental: Unlocking a Strategic Access to 23% of U.S. Dental Offices

A cornerstone of Graphy's U.S. strategy is its new partnership with Benco Dental, the largest independent dental distributor in the United States. Benco serves over 30,000 clinics, representing approximately 23% of all U.S. dental offices. Through this alliance, Graphy's shape-memory materials, comprehensive resin portfolio, and specialized equipment will gain immediate access to the mainstream market, utilizing Benco's nationwide logistics network as a high-speed distribution "highway."

Alliance with SCHEU Group: The Apex of Technical Credibility

Graphy also announced a landmark partnership with Germany's SCHEU Group (SCHEU-DENTAL / Smile Dental), which celebrates its centennial in 2026. As a global benchmark for orthodontic technical standards, SCHEU Group's adoption of Graphy's SMA serves as a powerful validation of the material's stability and precision. This agreement transcends a simple distribution deal; it represents formal recognition of Graphy's innovation by one of Europe's most trusted partners. Industry observers anticipate that combining SCHEU's century-long brand equity with Graphy's disruptive technology will drive a significant surge in European market share.

FUGO Platform: Revolutionary 'Simultaneous Multi-Resin' Printing

At the same event, Graphy showcased its collaboration with U.S.-based FUGO Precision 3D, demonstrating the superior performance of centrifugal 3D printing. The FUGO platform achieved ultra-precise control at the 10-micron level, producing "layer-less" surfaces with crystal-clear transparency that surpasses conventional 3D printing standards.

The highlight of the demonstration was the "Simultaneous Multi-Resin Printing" for monolithic full dentures. While traditional methods require separate printing and manual bonding of teeth and gingiva, Graphy's material science combined with FUGO's platform enables the fabrication of a single-piece denture in one print. This assembly-free process reduces labor requirements by over 80%, effectively delivering a manufacturing revolution for digital prosthetics.

A Graphy spokesperson commented, "The synergy between SCHEU's 100-year legacy, Benco's Tier-1 distribution power, and FUGO's innovative production solutions will dramatically accelerate the clinical adoption of our SMA and digital prosthetic platforms. By delivering execution-driven results in the U.S. market, we will maximize shareholder value and solidify our momentum for global expansion."

About Graphy Inc.

Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.

As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces.

By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.

