Ryan Tedder — front man of American pop-rock band OneRepublic and a Grammy-winning producer — revealed during the band's Seoul show on Monday that he participated in BTS' upcoming album "Arirang," set for release on March 20.

“Most recently, I did a lot of work on the upcoming BTS album,” Tedder said. “It absolutely blew me away how talented they were, and I think it’s honestly one of the craziest things I’ve worked on in my whole career. I know you’re going to love it.”

Tedder has written hits for multiple popular artists, including Beyonce’s massive 2008 hit “Halo” and Ed Sheeran’s “Happier,” released in 2017. He also contributed to Adele’s albums “21” and “25” as well as Taylor Swift’s “1989,” earning him three Grammy Awards for album of the year.

He has also collaborated with K-pop artists on several occasions, including Blackpink’s “The Girls,” Blackpink member Lisa’s “Rockstar” and Tomorrow X Together’s collaborative single with the Jonas Brothers, “Do It Like That.”

Tedder also worked with BTS member Jimin on his 2024 single “Be Mine,” which he shared was the piece he was “most proud of” in his entire career. Tedder is also currently working in partnership with Hybe to launch a US-based boy band.

BTS’ fifth LP “Arirang," set to be the boy band’s first full-group release in more than three years, will feature 14 tracks that tie back to the group’s roots, according to Hybe.

Other than Tedder, renowned DJ and producer Diplo also confirmed his participation in the album, hinting that the project would “surprise the world.” In December, producers Max Martin and Jon Bellion were also confirmed to have joined the production lineup.