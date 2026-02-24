The rift between South Korea’s two main political parties is deepening once again, this time over contested judicial reform bills.

The bill package comprises three bills. These are revisions to the Criminal Act to view a misapplication of law as a criminal offense through what would be equivalent to the German concept of "Rechtsbeugung"; the Court Organization Act to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from 14 to 26 before President Lee Jae Myung's term ends; and the Constitutional Court Act to allow Supreme Court rulings to be appealed at the Constitutional Court.

The ruling party says that the revisions are crucial in restoring public trust in the judiciary, and to address court delay and enhance people's right to a fair trial.

Critics of the revisions, including the Supreme Court and the opposition party, on the other hand say these bills have failed to reach public consensus and would do more harm than good.

According to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, an emergency meeting of court chiefs nationwide will be held Wednesday to assess the impact of the revisions.

Describing the reform as the unprecedentedly radical shift since South Korea's introduction of the judicial branch in 1948, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de told reporters Monday that the reform bills "carry elements that require a constitutional amendment" but lacked effort to reflect public opinion.

Regarding calls to introduce Germany's law to prevent South Korean court judges, prosecutors or police from misapplying criminal law, Jo said South Korea's Constitution is "completely different from that of Germany." He added the Supreme Court will persuade the National Assembly not to pass the revision bill package, which would otherwise "do harm to people."

The main opposition People Power Party blasted the move, claiming the reform drive could be exploited to bring South Korea's judicial branch under the control of the legislative branch, especially given the situation that there are pending criminal cases against President Lee Jae Myung.

Rep. Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the People Power Party, said in a party meeting Tuesday that the ruling party was committing "a shameless act of threatening the judicial system to exonerate one's crimes in the name of a judicial reform."

Song likened the ruling bloc's move to undermine judicial power to those of the world's historically authoritarian leaders like Adolf Hitler and Hugo Chavez.

This came as 105 Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers launched an initiative Monday to call for criminal cases against the incumbent president to be canceled. These lawmakers contended that Lee's indictment in these cases -- including one of which Lee was convicted at the top court in May last year and was remanded to an appellate court -- were the outcome of politically motivated prosecutors' manipulation of evidence.

Moreover, nearly doubling the number of justices on the top court before Lee's five-year term ends in June 2030 could be another point of contention.

According to the bill, four new Supreme Court justices were to be added every year from 2028 to 2030, in addition to the current 14-member bench of the top court, if the bill gets promulgated this year. The president has the power to approve all Supreme Court justices’ nominations in South Korea upon the recommendation from the Supreme Court chief justice.

If the bill passes, up to 22 out of 26 justices would be appointed during Lee's tenure. This takes into account 12 newly added posts and 10 vacancies created by outgoing Supreme Court justices through March 2030.

Regarding the bill to allow Supreme Court rulings to be appealed at the Constitutional Court, critics have said the legislation could change the current three-tier structure in the judicial system in South Korea, which consists of the Supreme Court, high courts and district courts.