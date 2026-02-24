At least 2,500 police officers have been mobilized in response to nine fake public threats since a notorious murder threat in Seoul’s Sillim-dong in 2023, according to local media reports Tuesday.

According to local daily Dong-A Ilbo, citing police data, authorities are preparing nine civil lawsuits related to public murder threats. The cases include a threat at Sillim Station, a bomb threat targeting Jeju International Airport and an explosives threat at Shinsegae Department Store.

In 2023, a man in his 20s posted on an online community that he would kill 20 women at Sillim Station. Authorities deployed 703 officers in response to that threat alone. For the other threats, police dispatched 571 officers to Jeju International Airport and 263 officers to Shinsegae Department Store.

The cost of police mobilization, including personnel expenses and fuel, totaled nearly 240 million won. ($166,228)

Beyond financial losses, fake public threats also undermine public safety. When authorities receive bomb threats, large numbers of officers must be deployed, leaving other areas vulnerable.

On Feb. 12, police received a false report that a homemade explosive device had been installed at Kakao’s headquarters. Officers were unable to respond promptly to other incidents while searching the premises.

During that time, cases including a man losing consciousness and traffic accidents were reported in the area, but officers were unable to respond adequately due to the bomb search.

Police have increasingly sought compensation from suspects, saying the misuse of public resources caused by fake threats has crossed an acceptable threshold.

From 2023 to the present, police have filed or are preparing to file nine civil lawsuits.

In addition, the Police Compensation Review Committee is set to deliberate at the end of this month on six cases — including crimes involving public threats — to determine whether to seek damages.