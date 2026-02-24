Experts view uproar as reminder that Hallyu's global success also carries diplomatic responsibility

What began as a quarrel over camera equipment at a K-pop concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has erupted into sweeping backlash across Southeast Asia, exposing long-simmering racial tensions with South Korea that many in the region say have been ignored for years.

The escalation — now framed as “SEAblings vs. K-netz” — is no longer about a single breach of concert etiquette, but about accumulated frustrations over condescension and racism within the global K-pop ecosystem and beyond.

The conflict traces back to a Day6 concert on Jan. 31 in Malaysia, where fans circulated footage of a Korean fan apparently using a professional camera in the venue.

Online debate initially centered on rules and manners. But when some South Koreans online were seen as belittling Malaysian fans, telling Southeast Asians to “mind their own business” and implying they should “support artists from their own countries,” the feud quickly inflamed national and cultural sensitivities.

The dispute evolved into a full-scale online conflict between Southeast Asians and Koreans. After mocking posts from apparent Korean users targeting Southeast Asian fans' appearance, culture and economic status, Southeast Asian users retaliated by pointing to South Korea’s low birth rate, suicide statistics and culture of plastic surgery.

Many gathered under the hashtag “SEAbling,” a tongue-in-cheek portmanteau of “Southeast Asia” and “sibling” to express regional solidarity.

Some media outlets here have interpreted it as a conflict about “race, fandom power and K-pop’s global responsibility,” arguing that Southeast Asians are no longer passive consumers, but “active stakeholders” in a global industry that relies heavily on their support.

The reaction revealed something deeper than a fandom quarrel. Southeast Asian audiences — who form some of the largest K-pop markets — have long shared experiences of racialized slights from pockets of East Asian online communities.

A Vietnamese user on Reddit summarized the sentiment bluntly: The Korean comments “hit hard because it touched on something that already felt familiar and painful.”

She described seeing stereotypes she endured as a student — mockery of skin tone, eye shape or supposed economic inferiority — resurfacing in real time.

A woman from the Philippines echoed the sentiment.

“It is nice to see the SEAblings unite and connect. Despite different languages and culture, Southeast Asians share similar histories of colonization, rapid growth and most of all, being underestimated on the global stage," she told The Korea Herald.

"That shared background created unity. SEAblings is about standing together. But racism shouldn't be tolerated for both sides," she added.

Behind the solidarity lies a long-standing but often understated tension. Experts say Southeast Asian societies are acutely aware of how they are perceived by more economically dominant neighbors.

K-pop’s global influence has sharpened this sensitivity. Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia are among the largest international markets for Korean entertainment, and the relationship has been mutually beneficial.

But some Southeast Asian fans say Korean online communities have, at times, treated them as “secondary consumers,” despite their cultural and economic contributions to K-pop’s international ascent.

Scholars in South Korea offered similar views. Lee Jae-mook, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said that individual online behavior has become an unavoidable part of “public diplomacy,” with private conflicts now capable of shaping national image.

“Some Korean fans’ lack of respect for other cultures can damage the state brand that Hallyu has built,” he warned.

Lee Jun-han of Incheon National University said Southeast Asia’s strong cultural commonalities make regional solidarity easier, especially compared to the historically fraught relationships among South Korea, China and Japan.

“Southeast Asian countries share no WWII-era aggressor-victim divide between themselves,” he said. “Facing what they perceive as a cultural superpower in Korea, the audience united as peers.”

However, many concur that the online war has gone too far.

Some Southeast Asians have criticized calls to boycott Korean products as overreactions. “Hold individuals accountable, not entire nations,” one Malaysian commenter wrote on Instagram. “Blaming millions for a few trolls shows a lack of perspective.”

“Praise of Imperial Japan and derogatory references to wartime sexual slavery affecting both Koreans and Southeast Asians led many in the region to feel the discourse had crossed a line,” noted a 29-year-old Malaysian.

“You can’t fight racism with racism,” she said, condemning the cycle of xenophobia that had overshadowed the conversation.