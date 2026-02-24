South Korea’s long-planned university restructuring entered a decisive stage Tuesday as the government approved presidential decrees finalizing three major integrations of public universities — a sweeping consolidation aimed at helping regions survive shrinking student populations.

The decrees establish the official names, structures and student-status measures for the merged institutions, marking the most significant step yet toward the government’s goal of maintaining one national university in each province.

Under the plan, Kangwon National University will absorb Gangneung-Wonju National University to form a single institution with an admission quota of about 6,100 students, the largest among national universities.

In South Jeolla Province, Mokpo National University and Jeonnam Provincial University will merge to become Mokpo University. In South Gyeongsang Province, Changwon National University will integrate with two provincial colleges in Geochang and Namhae. The consolidated universities will begin operating in March.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said the integrations would help universities “strengthen competitiveness and respond to regional population decline.”

The mergers stem from joint applications submitted last year, but come amid intensifying pressure on regional universities as the number of first graders has fallen to about 298,000 — far below the 450,000 to 500,000 university seats nationwide.

Since 2000, 22 colleges and universities have closed due to sustained enrollment shortages and financial strain.

The restructuring plan has sparked resistance from faculty, students and communities concerned about campus reductions and weakened local economies.

The Education Ministry said the integrations will cut overlapping administrative costs and allow campuses to specialize according to regional industry needs.

“We will provide full support so that the newly integrated universities can play a leading role in balanced regional development,” Choi said.

According to a survey by the Korean Council for University Education, university presidents expect more than 30 universities to close within the next decade, most of them located outside the Greater Seoul area, where student preference remains weaker.