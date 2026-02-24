The number of social media followers of a woman suspected of serial murder surged after her face was revealed online, with some users even expressing sympathy for her, local media reported Tuesday.

The suspect, a woman in her 20s surnamed Kim, was sent to prosecutors in custody on Feb. 19 on charges of murder, aggravated bodily injury and violations of the Narcotics Control Act. She is accused of providing drug-laced hangover remedies to three men at a motel in Seoul’s Gangbuk district between December and Feb. 9. Two of the men died and one was injured.

Police decided not to disclose Kim’s personal information, determining that the case did not meet the legal threshold for public disclosure.

However, on Monday, a photo of a woman believed to be Kim was posted on an online community under the title, “Revealing the serial murder suspect at a Gangbuk motel.” The post included the alleged suspect’s name and age.

Following the post, the number of Kim’s Instagram followers rose from 265 on Feb. 13 to more than 9,000. More than 2,000 comments were posted on her previous uploads over a 10-day period.

On the day the second victim died, Kim posted a selfie on her Instagram account, according to reports.

Some comments defended her based on her appearance, including statements such as “She is innocent,” “Commute her sentence,” and “I side with you.”

Experts described the phenomenon as hybristophilia, a psychological term referring to attraction to individuals who commit violent crimes.

Shin Sung-man, a psychology professor at Handong Global University, said some people feel envy toward those who commit crimes and the power they appear to wield.

Police conducted a psychological evaluation of Kim during the Lunar New Year holiday, and the results are expected next week.