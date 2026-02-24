G-Dragon’s yearlong “Ubermensch” media exhibition wrapped up in Bangkok, logging over 250,000 visitors, Galaxy Corp. said Tuesday.

Incorporating state-of-the-art technology into the message from the artist’s third solo studio album of the same title, the interactive show blurred the line between exhibition and performance, inviting viewers to participate.

The exhibition was unveiled in Seoul in March last year and traveled to 10 cities across Asia, including Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok. It secured three venues in mainland China as well.

In the meantime, G-Dragon greeted 90,000 fans in person at solo fan meetups held throughout February in Seoul, Yokohama, Japan and Bangkok. Starting March 26, his fans will be able to relive the encore show of his “Ubermensch” solo tour exclusively through a Korean streaming service.