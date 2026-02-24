Finalist demographics highlight Asia’s growing weight in global classical music

The finals of the Ysaye International Music Competition, established in 2018 and named after Belgian violin virtuoso and composer Eugene Ysaye (1858-1931), will take place in South Korea.

Competition organizers confirmed that the finals will be held consecutively in South Korea in 2026 and 2027. Beginning in 2028, the final round will be co-hosted on a biennial basis between Belgium and South Korea.

The decision reflects a broader geographic recalibration as the competition responds to shifting participant demographics. In recent years, Asian musicians, particularly from Korea, China and Japan, have accounted for a growing share of finalists. In the 2026 edition, seven of the eight junior finalists, born after 2013, are Asian, while seven of the 12 senior finalists, born after 1993, also come from Asian countries. This demographic shift has strengthened the case for a more regionally accessible competition structure.

The Korean finals were confirmed through joint coordination between the Korea International School of Arts and the competition’s headquarters in Belgium.

Kara Nam, principal of KISA, first established ties with the organization after serving as a jury member at the competition in Belgium last July. At that time, all three top prizes in the junior division were awarded to musicians of Korean heritage, drawing attention to Korea’s music education system.

The finals of the 2026 competition will take place from July 10 to 11 at Icheon Art Hall in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. Prize winners receive cash awards and performance-related benefits. The senior division’s top prize includes 5,000 euros, a one-year violin loan and a concerto appearance, while the second and third prizes offer 2,000 euros and 1,000 euros, respectively. Junior winners receive 1,000 euros, 500 euros and 300 euros alongside performance equipment such as a violin bow, case and strings.

The jury for the 2026 competition will be chaired by artistic director Ashot Khachatourian and will include prominent violinists and pedagogues from Europe, North America and Asia.