Dogyeom and Seungkwan of Seventeen will hit the stages in five cities, starting April, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

The duo will kick off the concert tour in Incheon on April 17, and after a three-night show will head over to Chiba, Japan. Subsequent shows will be held in Daegu, Korea, Macao and Kaohsiung.

The tour is titled “DXS Serenade on Stage,” after the first EP “Serenade” the two brought out last month. The six-track mini album sold more than half a million copies on the day of release and topped a series of music charts including Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. It also entered Billboard 200 at No. 195 and earlier this month, certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will have a live show in Hong Kong over the weekend for tour “New_.”