Harold Rogers, interim CEO of e-commerce giant Coupang Corp., attended a closed-door House hearing in Washington on Monday, as the US-listed firm has been under investigation in South Korea over a massive data leak.

Rogers did not respond when asked by reporters if he had anything to say to South Korean consumers, as he appeared for the hearing, which was hosted by the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.

His appearance came after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), who chair the House committee and subcommittee, respectively, issued a subpoena to Coupang for testimony before the committee, criticizing the South Korean government's treatment of American firms.

Earlier this month, a joint public-private probe into Coupang's data leak found that over 33.6 million customer accounts were affected by the leak. (Yonhap)