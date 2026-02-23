South Korea confirmed a new African swine fever (ASF) case at a pig farm in the southern county of Euiryeong on Monday, in what marked the 20th case of such an infection in South Korea this season.

As part of efforts to prevent additional infections, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters plans to conduct an epidemiological investigation and restrict access to the site in the county in South Gyeongsang Province. All pigs at the affected farm will be culled.

The country confirmed its first ASF case of the year earlier this month in the eastern city of Gangneung after a two-month hiatus.

ASF does not affect humans but is fatal to pigs, and there is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. (Yonhap)